Unique, new general store to open in East Downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one Albuquerque neighborhood are looking forward to a new business that is gearing up to open next month.

It aims to be a convenience store with a local twist.

The owner said Qbrik’s Daily General could open as early as May 15 and no later than June 1.

The idea for the store came shortly after Brian Gage moved into a nearby loft, packed boxes and all.

“What I really needed was a glass of water and scissors and they were both packed up,” Gage said.

Gage, who moved here from Los Angeles, said there wasn’t any place close and convenient to go.

Now, he is making one: a convenience store that combines popular big-box items with local favorites.

“You’re still going to see Procter & Gamble in our store, but if there’s a local producer of an organic home cleaner that’s better, we’ll put that right next to it,” he said. “You’re not going to see that at a Walgreens or a Target.”

Gage said the store will carry Rebel Donuts and treats from ChocolateDude.

“There is a lot of good local talent entrepreneurs, who I don’t think are recognized on the corporate level for stores of this type,” Gage said.

He calls it the “concept test store.”

“We’re hoping the community will respond to our ‘local first’ attitude.”

By next year, Gage plans to expand into a second place a few doors down from a micro-grocery store.

