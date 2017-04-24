Rail Runner Zia Station officially opens after 7 years

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Rail Runner is beginning service to the long awaited Zia Road train station in Santa Fe.

The station sits off Zia Road and Saint Francis Drive.

At a dedication ceremony at the station Monday, community leaders talked about linking central New Mexico.

“It’s a great asset so they can just walk over here to get on or come this stop and walk to their jobs or get on their bikes and get where they need to go without having to go into the congested downtown part of Santa Fe,” said Maggie Hart Stebbins, Rio Metro Transit District Chair.

The station was built more than seven years ago for more than $1 million, but it remained closed because of issues over private land surrounding it and parking.