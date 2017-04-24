Rail Runner Zia Station officially opens after 7 years

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Rail Runner is beginning service to the long awaited Zia Road train station in Santa Fe.

The station sits off Zia Road and Saint Francis Drive.

At a dedication ceremony at the station Monday, community leaders talked about linking central New Mexico.

“It’s a great asset so they can just walk over here to get on or come this stop and walk to their jobs or get on their bikes and get where they need to go without having to go into the congested downtown part of Santa Fe,” said Maggie Hart Stebbins, Rio Metro Transit District Chair.

The station was built more than seven years ago for more than $1 million, but it remained closed because of issues over private land surrounding it and parking.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s