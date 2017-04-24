New Mexico Democrat attacked for stalling Latino appointment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico Democratic senator, who decried the lack of diversity on state college boards, is facing scrutiny for stalling a popular Hispanic business leader’s nomination.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is seeking answers from Sen. Linda Lopez on why she failed to hold a confirmation hearing for its outgoing president and CEO, Alex Romero.

In February, Republican Gov. Susana Martinez nominated Romero to the University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents. But Romero’s nomination was held up by the Senate Rules Committee – a panel Lopez chairs. It was one of many Martinez appointments that did not get a hearing last session.

The Albuquerque Democrat later said New Mexico lacked diversity on colleges’ boards of regents.