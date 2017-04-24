New Mexico Democrat attacked for stalling Latino appointment

By Published:
New Mexico
New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico Democratic senator, who decried the lack of diversity on state college boards, is facing scrutiny for stalling a popular Hispanic business leader’s nomination.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is seeking answers from Sen. Linda Lopez on why she failed to hold a confirmation hearing for its outgoing president and CEO, Alex Romero.

In February, Republican Gov. Susana Martinez nominated Romero to the University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents. But Romero’s nomination was held up by the Senate Rules Committee – a panel Lopez chairs. It was one of many Martinez appointments that did not get a hearing last session.

The Albuquerque Democrat later said New Mexico lacked diversity on colleges’ boards of regents.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s