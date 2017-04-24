Navajo Nation gets federal grant to improve Route 36 safety

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – The Navajo Nation has received a federal grant to assist its transportation division in identifying areas of improvement for Navajo Route 36.

The highway is about 29 miles long and runs between Farmington and Shiprock.

It provides access to several chapters, residences, farms and schools in addition to the Four Corners Power Plant and the Northern Edge Casino.

The Daily Times reports that the Navajo Division of Transportation will use the $72,000 grant to begin the preliminary design for replacing sections of the road, placing additional signage and identifying areas in need of pothole repairs.

The grant comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund, which is designated to help tribes improve highway safety and safety planning.