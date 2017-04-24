Two storm systems will roll through New Mexico this week spreading a good chance for high mountain snow and valley rain showers. The first one comes in Tuesday and will spread showers from west to east across the northern portion of the state. The Albuquerque area will have its best chance for showers by Tuesday afternoon. We will be in between storms Wednesday and Thursday before the next stronger storm comes in for the weekend.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
