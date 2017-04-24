Man sentenced to 20 years expected in court for two more charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man awaiting trial for killing an Albuquerque police officer, Davon Lymon, is expected to be sentenced again on Monday for drug charges and another felon in possession charge.

This comes weeks after he was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun.

That was the gun he had the night officer Daniel Webster was shot and killed back in 2015.

According to court documents, Lymon is expected to be sentenced on his conviction on two heroin trafficking charges and another felon in possession charge in his second federal case.

