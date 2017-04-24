Las Cruces police arrest suspect in a fatal shooting case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a suspect in a fatal shooting in Las Cruces is in custody.

Las Cruces police say 21-year-old Joel Arciniega-Saenz is facing a charge of an open count of murder.

Saenz has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. He’s being held without bond in connection with Saturday morning’s shooting death of 21-year-old Benjamin Montoya.

Officers dispatched to a reported shooting found Montoya suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say Montoya was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators say Montoya and his girlfriend were at Saenz’s apartment when they began to argue with each other and then went outside.

A witness says Saenz and the woman were later seen standing over Montoya’s body in the parking lot.