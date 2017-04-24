Ladies get pampered for a great cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Women can spend a night shopping and being pampered to support local children’s hospitals.

The 12th Annual Girls Night Out, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico (RMHC), will be offering massages, dancing, and giveaways.

The event will be held at the Isleta Resort & Casino Friday, April 28, with proceeds to the RMHC providing lodging for families whose children are in medical treatment.

Tickets can be purchased online, and the event is expected to sell out.

For more information on the RMHC event , visit the Girls Night Out website.