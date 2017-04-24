Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: An incoming disturbance + jet streak (pocket of strong winds in the jet stream high up in the atmosphere) will combine to bring strong surface winds, dry conditions and warm temperatures. West-southwest winds will crank across the state, reaching 20-30mph sustained / gusts 40-50mph. These winds combined with low humidity (<15%) will raise fire concerns across the area – a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the entire state of New Mexico beginning 1PM through 9PM. Afternoon highs will be warm statewide with most of us well above average – expect afternoon temps to climb into the low to mid-80s across the Rio Grande Valley.

TUESDAY: Low elevation rain and high mountain snow will start over the Four Corners region Tuesday morning before pushing farther south and west through the day. Scattered rain and spotty thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon hours across northern and central NM. Winds will once again rip across the area with sustained speeds ranging between 20-30mph. Cooler temperatures will fill in as this storm crosses – expect highs to drop 10°-15° compared to Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Showers will likely continue over north-east and east-central NM before clearing late day. Wednesday will serve as our “break between storms”… with mostly sunny conditions, cooler temps and a slight decrease in winds. Expect changes to get underway Thursday as another strong, Pacific storm moves in.