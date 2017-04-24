Judge sides with New Mexico in dispute over gaming compact

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by the U.S. Department of the Interior and Pojoaque (poh-WAH’-kay) Pueblo in a dispute over a gaming compact with New Mexico.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported  Sunday that the court blocked the department from taking any action in the dispute, which is between the pueblo and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration.

The two parties disagree about the amount of money the tribe should have to hand over to the state from its gambling operations.

The pueblo has been operating Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino and other operations without a compact with the state since a previous compact expired in June 2015. The tribe hasn’t reached a new deal with the state because it disagrees with the revenue-sharing requirement.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s