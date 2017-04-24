Judge sides with New Mexico in dispute over gaming compact

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by the U.S. Department of the Interior and Pojoaque (poh-WAH’-kay) Pueblo in a dispute over a gaming compact with New Mexico.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Sunday that the court blocked the department from taking any action in the dispute, which is between the pueblo and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration.

The two parties disagree about the amount of money the tribe should have to hand over to the state from its gambling operations.

The pueblo has been operating Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino and other operations without a compact with the state since a previous compact expired in June 2015. The tribe hasn’t reached a new deal with the state because it disagrees with the revenue-sharing requirement.