John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

I hope you’ve enjoyed not seeing wind so far this spring because the wind make a big comeback this week! A storm system will pass through over the next 36 hours. Expect winds to continue to boost up, especially across the east on Monday afternoon. Showers will develop late tonight into Tuesday as the storm works through northern New Mexico. The winds will also stay up as cooler air moves in for Tuesday afternoon.

The storm departs late Tuesday, leading to a quieter Wednesday. Expect breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon with temperatures remaining on the mild side. Temperatures boost back up Thursday, along with the wind ahead of the next storm system. That storm will drop into northern New Mexico Friday and Saturday giving us another round of showers and more wind. Temperatures will be well below average for the weekend.