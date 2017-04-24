Isotopes try to get the edge on Tacoma in 4 game series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – They can win the series with a victory Tuesday morning. The Albuquerque Isotopes edged closer to taking a series win from Tacoma with a 12-8 win Monday night. Noel Cuevas went two for three at the plate for the Isotopes. It included a two run blast in the first inning to put the home team up 3-0.

Rafael Ynoa was 3 for 5 at the plate. He also drove in 3 runs as the Isotopes put a dozen runs on the board behind 17 hits. The win was their second straight and only their third in the last 11 games. The Isotopes and Tacoma Rainiers will close out their four game series Tuesday morning with an 11:05 start time.