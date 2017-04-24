In The Kitchen: ICAN Diabetes Friendly Dessert

Dianne Christensen, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent from ICAN, joined New Mexico Living to make a diabetes-friendly dessert.
Dianne’s recipe is an example of a quick, easy and delicious diabetes-friendly dessert option.
Lemon Cream with Blueberries
Ingredients:
- 8-ounce container of fat-free whipped topping
- 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 ½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed and blotted dry
Recipe:
Stir the whipped topping, yogurt, lemon juice and zest together in large bowl. Then gently fold in blueberries.
