In The Kitchen: ICAN Diabetes Friendly Dessert

Dianne Christensen, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent from ICAN, joined New Mexico Living to make a diabetes-friendly dessert.

Dianne’s recipe is an example of a quick, easy and delicious diabetes-friendly dessert option.

Lemon Cream with Blueberries

Ingredients:

  • 8-ounce container of fat-free whipped topping
  • 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 ½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed and blotted dry

Recipe:

Stir the whipped topping, yogurt, lemon juice and zest together in large bowl. Then gently fold in blueberries.

