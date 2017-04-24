Helping Hands: 12th Annual Girls Night Out

Kristin Rortvedt, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Girls Night Out.

Girls Night Out is a special night for women 21 and up. Women can spend a night shopping and be pampered with friends, moms, daughters and all the important women in your life, for a good cause. Proceeds from this event help their core programs at the Ronald McDonald House.

The event is Friday, April 28th and tickets are still available and can be purchased online or calling 505-842-8960.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living