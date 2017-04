ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frito-Lay is recalling two Jalapeno-flavored products over concerns of salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall names the jalapeno flavored Lay’s kettle cooked potato chips and jalapeno flavored Miss Vickie’s kettle cooked potato chips.

The problem may be with the seasoning.

The chips affected have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior.