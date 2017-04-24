For Your Information: American Indian Week At The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Monique Fragua, Museum Director at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the American Indian Week celebration.

American Indian Week is a great celebration of Native American culture here in the Southwest. There is a full schedule of over 30 Native dances in the courtyard throughout the week, workshops and the museum will be open.

You can join them Monday, April 24th through Sunday, April 30th, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information by visiting their website.

