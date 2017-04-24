Fatal collision kills Taos man, injures 2 others

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A deadly head on crash involving a suspected drunk driver has killed a 65-year-old husband and father.

It happened Saturday on State Road 68 about 10 miles south of Taos.

On arrival, deputies learned that 65-year-old Taos resident Antonio Aguilar died from injuries sustained from the crash.

Aguilar’s wife, Maida Aguilar, who was a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted by helicopter to a trauma center in Santa Fe.

Investigators arrested 38-year-old Francisco Archuleta and charged him with one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of great bodily injury by vehicle.

Investigators also say that Archuleta was traveling with his family, including two children.

His passenger Naomi Archuleta was also seriously hurt.

The children were not.

Archuleta does have at least one prior arrest for aggravated DWI in 2016. The charges were later dismissed.