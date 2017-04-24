Ex-con arrested for attempted armed carjacking in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attempted carjacking in northwest Albuquerque quickly landed a man in jail. As quick as that crime failed, police realized the suspect, Adan Torres, has a felony history.

Within minutes, Albuquerque police found the 27-year-old suspect Sunday just after 6 a.m. after an attempted carjacking near Coors and Ellison.

“You match the description of somebody. Put your hands up. Keep your hands up,” an officer told the suspect, as seen through lapel video obtained by KRQE News 13.

According to court documents, Torres pointed a chrome handgun at the victim and yelled, “Get out of the car, or I will kill you.” Torres allegedly pistol-whipped the man 10 times.

The victim blared his horn to get help, but Torres stopped when a car drove by. The victim said Torres ran from the Carl’s Junior to the Chick-fil-A. APD caught up with Torres at the Giant gas station.

Torres denied any wrongdoing.

Officers then learned he’s a convicted felon. In 2008, Torres was found guilty for his role in a family ring that targeted undocumented immigrants in violent home invasions.

He served time and has been out on parole. Not even a year later, he’s in custody again charged with a gun crime.

Police said they recovered the gun ditched in a trash can.

Torres is being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.