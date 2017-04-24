Dakota Cox hopes his football career includes the NFL

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dakota Cox is hoping a successful college football career leads to a home in the National Football League. The former University of New Mexico linebacker is like many football players, hoping to hear his name called during this week’s NFL Draft. Cox has an impressive body of work from his days as a Lobo.

He also put together a solid pro day. He hopes it is enough to impress an NFL front office somewhere.

“Leading the team in tackles four years in a row and having 403 career tackles, they’ve got a lot of film to watch,” said Cox. “They can definitely see that I can be a productive player, regardless of whether it’s on defense or special teams. I have a lot of plays I made on special teams as well. I can definitely make a contribution in any area on any team.”

Cox has signed with agent James Peterson of Peterson Sports Management. He said the company has done a great job getting his name out. Cox has had his share of interviews thanks in part to the exposure. Talent wise, some are comparing Cox to former Miami Dolphins and Texas Tech linebacker Zach Thomas.

“I’ve actually watched a lot of film on him and kind of compared my game to his,” said Cox. “I’m trying to build off of what he did because he was so successful in the league for many years. He was also kind of where I am, being that underdog kind of pick where guys maybe kind of overlooked him.”

The NFL Draft starts Thursday with Round 1.