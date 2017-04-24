Community Calendar: Zuni Fetishes ‘Art Workshop at Shumakolowa Native Arts’

By Published:

Andrew Thomas, Product Specialist from Shumakolowa Native Arts, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to an art workshop during American Indian Week.

At the workshop, visitors are invited to hear him share his expertise about fetishes, small carvings of animals that have been made for centuries in many tribes of the Southwest, particularly the people of Zuni.

As part of American Indian Week at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Andrew will lead a workshop called Zuni Fetishes, on Monday at 1 p.m.

