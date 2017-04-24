Committee approves bills to fight homelessness in Wisconsin

By Published:
homeless camp

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Proposals designed to fight homelessness in Wisconsin have won approval by the Legislature’s budget committee.

The Joint Finance Committee voted unanimously to pass the measures Monday. They could be taken up by the full Legislature next week.

The bills have won praise from housing advocates who have applauded lawmakers for addressing the problem of homelessness for the first time in years.

One proposal that has drawn widespread praise would create an Interagency Council on Homelessness to establish a statewide policy to prevent and end homelessness. The council would include state agency leaders and representatives from groups that serve the homeless population. It’s designed to increase collaboration and provide flexibility in addressing homelessness.

The other bill would make $75,000 available to a single city in a pilot project designed to help the homeless find work.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s