APS employee arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M . (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department says an Albuquerque Public Schools employee has been arrested, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

BCSD says 36-year-old Luis Chavez, an APS teaching assistant, was arrested and is facing charges for criminal sexual penetration of a minor, criminal sexual contact of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim was a former Rio Grande High School student.

Detectives are working to identify any other possible victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSD.

BCSD says the investigation remains ongoing.