April 24 Morning Rush: Teen threatening Albertson’s employee with machete arrested

1. We could learn more today about the teen who police say pulled a machete on employees at an Albuquerque Albertson’s. In a surveillance video authorities say you can see 15-year-old Keisean Anderson threatening employees with the weapon. Then you can see Anderson walking around with the machete over his shoulder. APD says this is the call officer Johnathan McDonnell was responding to when he crashed into a family’s SUV on Eubank and Indian School April 17. Before the Albertson’s incident, police say Anderson was already wanted for allegedly breaking into a patrol car with a group of teens. That same group is also believed to have broken into another patrol car, where an officer’s gun was stolen. Police say that gun has not yet been recovered.

2. An incoming disturbance + jet streak (pocket of strong winds in the jet stream high up in the atmosphere) will combine to bring strong surface winds, dry conditions and warm temperatures.

3. An Albuquerque father is waking up in jail on a no-bond hold accused of shaking his 3-month-old baby until he began having seizures. In a criminal complaint, Anthony Serna told police the child’s eyes were rolling back in his head, so he shook the baby to wake him up, but police wrote in the complaint that Serna’s account didn’t match the child’s injuries. Serna has been charged with child abuse with great bodily harm.

4. Congress returns from a two-week recess Monday with a possible government shutdown. Looming lawmakers will begin negotiations on a spending bill. President Trump is insisting the new budget include funding for his border wall, but some lawmakers remain opposed to it. They are concerned he may hold up the process if they don’t include it.

5. You may notice a colorful new mural downtown Monday morning. The new paint job along a private wall at Lead and Broadway is the work of volunteers from Warehouse 508. This is a youth group focused on getting kids involved in the arts and organizers say this is just the first in a series of planned murals.

The Morning’s Top Stories