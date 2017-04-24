APS six-figure salaries increase while middle school sports programs get cut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Student enrollment at Albuquerque Public Schools has decreased by around 5 percent since 2011.

Pay for the top administrators, on the other hand, has increased by 70 percent from $2.4 million to more than $4 million.

In 2011, 20 of the top bureaucrats earned more than $100,000.

Now there is currently 35 who are making $100,000 or more in the district.

This expense bump, about $2 million, could have paid for middle school sports for more than 3 years.

“Parents deserve to know that while APS cuts middle school sports, they dramatically increased the number of six-figure salaries for their top brass in just five years,” Deputy Secretary Paul Aguilar said in a press release. “APS would rather pay more money for over-bloated bureaucracy than fund athletics for our children. That is unacceptable. They need to get their priorities straight, and they can start by cutting fat from the top.”

FACTS ON ALBUQUERQUE PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDS

Albuquerque Public Schools is the only district to announce that it is cutting its athletic program—almost every middle school in the state has athletic programs (that’s just under 200 schools).

APS’ audited cash balance at the start of this year was $94.2 million. Even after SB 214 reduced it, APS’ audited cash balance was still $81.7million.

APS falsely claims they’ve spent all of their cash balances. If this were true, they would have zero dollars at the end of the year. However, their cash balance has increased annually. FY 2012: $60,793,116 FY 2013: $60,609,940 FY 2014: $70,377,199 FY 2015: $93,126,831 FY 2016: $94,184,300

Cash balances are not allowed to be used to pay salary, however, the spokesperson for the district said these balances were being used for salary—this cannot be the case.

APS is continuing a pattern of irresponsible spending. APS gave bailouts to the last two superintendents that amounted to $430,000 ($80,000 to Valentino and $350,000 to Brooks). APS spends roughly $1.4 million on lobbyists and publicists. APS is paying 35 administrators six-figure salaries – spending over $4 million a year on just those employees. The starting salary for a first-year teacher in NM is $34,000 a year. APS paid almost $5 million to build an employee health center, in addition to almost $4 million annually to run it.

APS has increased their revenue by: Increasing the tax on citizens for operating expenses to the tune of $4.7 million in 2012 to over $5 million in 2016 while enrollment has declined during the same time. Receiving increased funding from the state – State taxpayer funding to APS has increased from over $584 million dollars in 2012 to over $632 million dollars today an increase of about $48 million dollars, despite declining student enrollment.

APS claims have been false before. Last year, APS claimed to have faced a $9.5 million shortfall when in fact the district ended the year with more than $94 million in cash.

APS schools are not producing results. Compared to other schools, APS’ graduation rate is below average while our state is at an all-time high; their school grades are dropping while the rest of the state increases; and students are at a lower achievement while statewide more students are on grade level in reading, math and science.

Bottom line: APS is choosing to spend more money on public relations staff and lobbyists than they would spend on all middle school athletics. It’s time to cut the political games and restore middle school sports.