Albuquerque High School student gets big surprise in class

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque High student got a big surprise in class Monday.

His grandmother, Denise Armijo, got home Sunday night after spending 26 months working as a civilian for the military in Afghanistan.

Armijo also found homecomings to be sentimental and exciting, so she wanted to surprise her grandson Jude.

“That was wonderful. I kind of had to look around. He was sitting right there in front of me. I didn’t see him until he stood up, but it was wonderful,” she said.

Armijo plans on surprising her middle school granddaughter on Tuesday.

