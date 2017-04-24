69-year-old accused of ramming truck in road rage incident

By Published:
In this Thursday, July 9, 2015 photo, motorists drive on Grand River Boulevard in Detroit. Its called driving dirty and city officials estimate that one out of every two motorists living in Detroit is taking to the road without any type of auto insurance coverage. Data from CarInsurance.com shows the top 25 zip codes in the United States where drivers pay the most for car insurance are in Detroit, with some policies topping $5,000 annually. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Dona Ana County authorities say a 69-year-old Las Cruces-area man has been arrested in a road rage incident in which another driver’s truck was rammed.

The Sheriff’s Department says Robert Quigley was arrested Friday after deputies responded to calls from Quigley and the other driver.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Quigley said he was struck in the face and a man and his passenger said they’d been involved in a hit-and-run in which they were run off the road by a driver who then drove by them again and struck a side door of their truck.

Quigley remained jailed Monday on suspicion of criminal damage, aggravated battery and other crimes. It could not be immediately determined whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s