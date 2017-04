ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police responded to a neighborhood near 98th and Gibson around 8 p.m. Sunday where they say it appears the one-year-old fell into a pool and drowned.

The Crimes Against Children Unit was called out, but police say they believe this was an accident.

Little information is know at this time.

KRQE will provide details as information is made available.