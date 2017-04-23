Police arrest teen responsible for threatening Albertson’s employees with machete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested the teen they say is responsible for pulling a machete on employees at an Albertson’s.

Police arrested 16 year old, Keisean Anderson, Saturday night for the incident that happened on April 17th, 2017 at the Albertson’s on Juan Tabo. Anderson is charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s accused of threatening employees with a machete and punching an employee.

Anderson is also charged with auto burglary, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit auto burglary. Police say those charges are from Anderson’s attempt to break into an APD cruiser with two other juveniles back in March.

This was the call APD officer, Johnathan McDonnell, was responding to when he crashed into an SUV on Eubank and Indian School. That crash killed a 6 year old boy and critically injured a 9 year old girl and their mother.