Local non-profit helping homeless community, gets help of its own

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’ve been around for years, helping homeless families get back on their feet, but now they’re the ones that need the help. Sunday, their wish was granted.

It was a day filled with digging and drilling. All of this was to help the people behind Trinity House. A non-profit organization designed to help homeless women and children get back on their feet.

“Today, we’re at the Trinity House helping them fix up their backyard, level it, and build some garden boxes so they can plant vegetables to be self-sustaining,” said Rhiannon Samuel, a board member for Albuquerque Involve.

Albuquerque Involve stepped up to the plate. They’re also a non-profit designed to help other organizations in need. Samuel said it was the Trinity House’s mission that inspired them to lend a hand.

“She’s been trying to get homeless mothers with their children in Albuquerque, to come to her home to have a place to stay, food to eat, and help get up on their feet,” said Samuel.

This project is something the Trinity House director has been dreaming about for the past year.

“When I arrived here just over a year ago, the place felt very abandoned, the building and the surroundings,” said Swami Omkara, the director for Trinity House. “This is our first attempt to be able to start to grow our own food,” she continued.

With a brand new garden, the Trinity House director hopes this can be the fresh start the homeless community is looking for.

“When we have the homeless in transitional housing, they don’t get the best. So for me, it’s also about saying you know it’s really worth while trying to do the best for them as well,” said Omkara.

Every month, Albuquerque Involve chooses a new organization to help. To date, they have raised close to $79,000 to give to local non-profits.