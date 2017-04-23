Lobo Baseball completes the series sweep at home against UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Lobos were coming off of two 13-4 victories over UNLV, and looked for the clean sweep on Sunday afternoon. UNM would get the 3 game sweep beating the Rebels 11-9.

Carl Stajduhar would hit his 3rd homerun of the series in this game, as overall the Lobos as a team racked up 14 total hits in the 11-9 victory.

UNM will now play host to a familiar foe, Texas Tech University. A tough match up but the Lobos will have the Red Raiders at home for a two game series. Game one of two will be on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.