ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Saturday families got a chance to explore all sorts of trucks.

Truck-A-Palooza was a hands-on event hosted by the Junior League of Albuquerque.

Kids, parents, and equipment enthusiasts gathered at Civic Plaza to get an up-close look at big trucks, emergency vehicles, and construction machinery.

Proceeds from Truck-A-Palooza go toward helping local foster kids transition into the community.