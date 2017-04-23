Isotopes take game 2 with Tacoma on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Topes were riding a 2-game losing streak heading into Sunday’s game with the Rainiers. Former Lobo DJ Peterson has been with the Tacoma ball club all season and was excited to get back to Albuquerque for this series. “This is a 2nd home to me. So, I had three awesome years and it’s enjoyable coming back. I come back every off season to work with Birmingham, so it’s always good to come back”, said Tacoma Infielder, DJ Peterson.

Peterson would go 0-4 on the day, and the Isotopes go on to play comeback in this one. They take game two 3-2. Game 3 of 4 will be on Monday at 6:35 pm.