Code to keep New Mexicans safe outdated, rule makers at odds over update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s meant to keep you and your family safe. The International Fire Code (IFC) is the go-to manual addressing possible risks and hazards you face every day. But New Mexico has fallen behind. Its fire code is over a decade old. Now, a recent move to update it hit a roadblock and it’s holding up the whole process.

They are the rules that protect people and safeguard firefighters.

The logic is simple– if current fire codes aren’t in place, people could get hurt.

“This fire code affects everyone,” said Public Regulation Commissioner Sandy Jones. “It’s life safety.”

Jones is one of five who helps to adopt the fire codes and who oversees the state fire marshal– the arm that enforces it. The International Fire Code is updated every three years, as technology, risks, building materials, and occupancies change and as firefighters learn from past tragedy.

“That’s the most important thing is that we stay modern and up-to-date and protect the lives of the people we are charged to protect,” said Commissioner Jones.

Yet, New Mexico’s fire code is outdated by 15 years. Jones says that is not only a safety risk, it could also hamper economic growth.

“Buildings are constructed in accordance with the New Mexico building code and the fire safety code so, if those conflict in anyway, it makes it very difficult for a person to get a building permitted,” he said.

The Public Regulation Commission agrees New Mexico needs to adopt the 2015 IFC, but some of the proposed changes have commissioners at odds.

“I didn’t want any part of that anti-business, anti-job regulation that was going to be put in there,” said Public Regulation Commissioner, Pat Lyons.

“I don’t know that it needed to be slowed down for that piece,” Commissioner Jones said.

The most controversial issue at hand is over a simple, fire safety system, known as a damper. It’s the device intended to prevent a fire from spreading through a building’s ventilation system.

Some commissioners worry proposed changes to damper inspections in the 2015 code would eliminate some of fire officials’ duties. However, New Mexico Deputy Fire Marshal, John Ludi says officials did not perform those duties in the first place.

Ludi says fire officials inspected dampers visually, but did not test them. He says no one did.

Ludi says concerns regarding damper maintenance and repair spurred Senate Memorial 27 in 2014. It requested a working group to determine how to address inspection issues.

He says one of the initial proposals to address the issue in the 2015 code, failed. He says it would have only allowed 70 to 75, specially certified individuals, to inspect dampers.

“It took the power away from a regulatory agency we regulate and gave it to the sheet metal workers union to inspect and approve all these businesses, existing businesses, too,” Commissioner Lyons explained. “It’s a major, major problem right there.”

The language did not pass, so leaders changed it. Now, the amendment reads inspectors would have to have certain certifications but they wouldn’t have to carry such specialized credentials.

While proponents say the requirements would ensure dampers work properly, commissioners say it could cost agencies big bucks. They worry forcing businesses to fork over funds for inspections they say used to be free, could discourage growth.

According to PRC public meeting minutes about the 2015 code adoption, inspection prices could range from $2,000 to $20,000 or more.

“I don’t have a dog in the hunt here,” said Commissioner Jones.

Commissioner Jones says he has no take on the damper issue, he just wants an updated fire code in place.

“When you’re dealing with issues that have public safety involves, none of us want to have a situation where we have a catastrophe,” Jones said.

Commissioner Lyons, on the other hand, wants to wait until a state fire marshal is in place before the commission adopts the new code. The position is currently vacant.

“It’s one of the major components to this,” said Lyons. “I don’t know why we’re in such a hurry right now.. We have to do this right and it has to be good for New Mexico, good for businesses and good for jobs.