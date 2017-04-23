City leaders announce renaming of Civic Plaza Pavillion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– City leaders gathered to announce a big honor for the man known as the godfather of New Mexico music.

Next week Albuquerque city councilors will vote on renaming the Civic Plaza Pavilion in honor of New Mexico singer-songwriter Al Hurricane.

Sunday city councilors and county commissioners were joined by the musician’s family to announce the dedication and tribute concert scheduled for May 7th.

Al Hurricane himself couldn’t make it to the event due to poor health, but his family says he’ll do everything he can to be at that dedication and concert.

That concert will feature various local performers including Al Hurricane’s sons and brothers.