Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Wind and Fire Danger will be increasing today and for the first half of the upcoming week!

More sunshine is ahead for New Mexico today as an area of high pressure dominates our weather. This high pressure system combined with southerly winds will warm temperatures back above average for this afternoon. The winds will be fairly strong later this afternoon with wind gusts around 35 mph.

The wind will continue to strengthen for Monday and Tuesday with wind gusts reaching or even exceeding 40 mph. These gusty winds combined with dry conditions and warm temps will cause for extreme Fire Danger across a majority of New Mexico to start the week.

Rain could finally return to northern New Mexico by Thursday and Friday with more strong winds expected for central and southern New Mexico.