Carlsbad man accused of beating coworker to death set for trial

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)– A New Mexico man accused of beating his coworker to death and then torching his car will head to trial in 2018.

Police in Carlsbad say back in October 22-year-old Austin Madrid killed 44-year-old Frederick Harris before dumping his body in a ditch and setting his car on fire off Capitan Reef Road.

Police say the two men worked together at the Trinity Cafe.

Madrid is charged with first degree murder as well as tampering with evidence for allegedly burning the car.

Madrid’s trial is set for January but the Carlsbad Current Argus reports attorneys for the prosecution and defense say they’re working to reach a plea deal before then.