Albuquerque Police arrest wanted teen after security guard reports suspicious activity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque teenager who APD called a dangerous offender and warned people about on Facebook after he was released from jail is behind bars again, facing even more charges.

Police say 19-year-old Esteban Garcia was at Coronado Mall Saturday afternoon when security saw him looking suspicious by a Chevy Tahoe.

Police say Garcia told security it was his SUV and he’d locked his keys inside.

The criminal complaint states when Garcia saw police pulling into the parking lot he bolted into the mall, only to be pinned down by two bystanders just inside the doors.

When police ran the Chevy’s VIN number, they say that Tahoe was reported as stolen.

Police say Garcia was wanted on dozens of felony charges and was released just weeks ago without even posting a bond.