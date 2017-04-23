Albuquerque man arrested after allegedly choking pregnant girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A man accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend is sitting in jail on a high bond this evening.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman called police saying her boyfriend, Michael Rife, would not let her leave a southeast Albuquerque apartment after an argument over him cheating.

The woman told police he shoved her away from the door multiple times, slammed her against a refrigerator, choked her on the bed and threw a cup at her head.

When a neighbor knocked on the door, and Rife answered, police say the woman was able to run out and hide behind the neighbor.

Rife is in jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.