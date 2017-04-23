Albuquerque man arrested accused of nearly hitting deputy during traffic stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– He’s accused of fleeing from a deputy after a simple traffic stop then turning himself in moments later.

According to a criminal complaint, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over David Hernandez at the Circle K near 4th and Osuna Friday night for driving without a license plate light and a covered registration sticker.

Deputies say Hernandez waited until the deputy walked up to his window before taking off nearly hitting the deputy and other pedestrians.

Moments later Hernandez turned himself over to another deputy in the 4th and Montano area.

Hernandez is held on a $35,000 cash or surety bond.