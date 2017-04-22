Thousands take part in March for Science in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands across the country celebrated Earth Day by marching for science Saturday. That was also the case Saturday afternoon in Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza.

Marchers said it was an opportunity to address growing concerns.

“We’re out here to support the concept of science and its importance in our society,” said Bejay Cole. “How do we decide which direction to take our country? A lot of us feel that science is actually the best method. Not religion, not superstition,” he continued.

Marchers expressed their worries about losing science education in schools. On top of that, they’re worried about the approach the Trump administration is taking on environmental issues.

“We need science to survive the changes that have come and are continuing to come to our climate,” said Karen Bonime.

Today, locals wanted to call out government officials on addressing climate change as well as using New Mexico as a dumping ground for toxic materials.

“People in gov’t want to dump their high level waste here as if we haven’t already sacrificed enough in the name of science,” said Bonime.

Event organizers said their main goal Saturday was getting government agencies to take action towards ensuring science plays a prominent role in the community. They said they’re impressed by the turnout, which included a variety of creative signs and costumes.

“It’s such a positive feeling to have everyone out here marching for science because it’s just great to see people care about the importance of facts and importance of science,” said Lukas Bell-Dereske, a co-organizer of the event.

President Donald Trump didn’t have much to say about Saturday’s Earth Day celebrations. He tweeted he is committed to keeping our air and water clean, but to remember that economic growth enhances environmental protection.

Organizers said they estimated several thousand people who showed up to show their support for the march.