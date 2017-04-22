Santa Fe organization hopes to raise money to help disabled children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The David Fellers Healing Art Foundation held a march in Albuquerque today, aiming to help disabled children.

The Earth Day Rock, Roll, N Run event started with a three mile run, or walk, at Tingley Beach. Organizers with the Santa Fe-based organization said the money raised will go towards medical equipment for children with disabilities in Nicaragua. The foundation president said this was all inspired by someone who was very close to her.

“We found an area in Nicaragua where we started our project, where disabled people absolutely get no aid. We were inspired to do this work because we had a child with cerebral palsy,” said Sally Fellers.

The event continued in Downtown Albuquerque with a live auction, food, and music.