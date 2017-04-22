Lobo football wraps up spring with their Showcase

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- It was a perfect day for football on Saturday morning. The Lobos held their final spring practice at University Stadium and it was open to the fans, showcasing their skills on the gridiron. The fans in attendance seemed to be enjoying the display of UNM’s drills.

No one likes to see spring come to an end, but especially the seniors on this UNM roster. “Man I am telling you this is my last spring and it’s kind of hard to say. It seems like everything happened so fast, I just got here. Everything I do I just do it to the fullest man, because I just look at it like I won’t have this chance again”, said UNM RB Richard McQuarley.

The running game was of course on display, but so was the pass game. UNM has definitely spread things out more and have taken to the air. “Our receiving core as a whole has been outstanding, and has continued to get better, and our quarterbacks can throw the ball, that’s the 2 things you take away from this spring”, said UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie.

“The fact that we did what we did on the ground with 8 people 9 people in the box is ridiculous. Now that we have this passing game, with the weapons that we have got I feel that no one in the country can hold what our offense is capable of”, said UNM QB Lamar Jordan.

Fall Camp will be next for Lobo football and the fans to come out and watch. UNM will have their first game of the season on September 2nd taking on Abilene Christian.