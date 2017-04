ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- UNM took another one from UNLV on Saturday. UNM defeated the Rebels 14-3. UNM’s Jack Zoellner opened things up for the Lobos in the bottom of the 1st. The senior 1st baseman would hit a 3 run homerun deep to right field.

He finished with 5 RBI’s on the day and is now at 9 homeruns on the season. UNM betters to 22-16-1 overall and 13-2-1 in MW Conference play.

UNM and UNLV will finish their series on Sunday at 12 pm.