Hundreds of Albuquerque residents take advantage of hazardous waste disposal event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A lot of us have hazardous items stored in the garage, but an event held Saturday gave people the opportunity to get rid of them safely on this Earth Day.

The city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County teamed up to collect household hazardous waste at Advance Chemical Transport on Edith.

More than 400 residents dropped off paint, car oil, cleaning supplies, antifreeze, and other toxic substances.

An event organizer says a lot of the area’s hazardous waste ends up in the West Mesa and they hope events like this will help educate people about proper waste disposal.