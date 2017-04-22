Farmington Police identify man found shot in front yard

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)– Police have released the identity of a man found shot in a front yard and are asking for the public’s help tracking down the shooter.

It happened in Farmington Monday night outside a home on South Bowen Avenue.

FPD released these surveillance pictures of a vehicle that could be involved.

Officers say they found 38-year-old Frankie Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Taylor is now listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call San Juan County Crime Stoppers.