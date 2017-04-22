Chris’ Saturday Forecast

It will be slightly cooler with less wind to begin the weekend!

A cold front moved through the state overnight and this front will keep temperatures a bit cooler with more seasonal highs across eastern New Mexico. The cold front did not bring any moisture, but some fog and clouds are likely across the Central Mountain Chain and into the Eastern Plains for the first half of today.

Skies clear out for all of New Mexico on Sunday as an area of high pressure builds over the region. This high pressure system combined with southerly winds will warm temperatures back above average for the second half of the weekend. The winds will be fairly strong on Sunday, but then the wind will get even stronger for Monday and Tuesday.

Fire Weather Watches are already up for most of central and northern New Mexico to start the week. That is when winds could reach gusts up to 40+ mph with sustained speeds of 20-30 mph.

Rain could finally return to northern New Mexico by Thursday and Friday of the upcoming week with more gusty winds expected for central and southern New Mexico for week’s end.