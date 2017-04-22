Albuquerque man facing charges after woman is car-jacked at work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man is facing charges accused of being involved in an armed carjacking.

According to a criminal complaint, APD responded to Tri-Core Laboratories off Lomas Thursday after the medical courier told police she was exiting the building to start her route when two men ordered her to give up her keys.

She said one man had a gun so she complied.

The next day police arrested four people north of Lomas and Rhode Island who bystanders saw get out of the stolen car.

The medical courier identified one of them as 20-year-old Anthony Gallegos as the armed car-jacker.

Saturday the judge kept his bond high, setting it at $30,000 cash or surety.

Gallegos is charged with robbery with a deadly weapon.