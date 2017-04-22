Albuquerque man facing charges after alleged shooting over borrowed money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Deputies say an argument over borrowed money ended with a boyfriend allegedly shooting a man in the leg.

A BCSO criminal complaint states deputies responded to UNM Hospital Friday night after a shooting victim showed up.

The man told deputies a woman arrived at his home in the Pajarito Mesa arguing over a welder she left there as collateral for some borrowed cash.

He says he and a friend tried to escort the woman out of the house and that’s when her boyfriend, 41-year-old Paul Alderete, went in firing his gun but didn’t hit anyone.

The complaint states when Alderete was leaving he fired again hitting the man in the leg.

Alderete is being held in jail without bond.