3 month old in critical condition, father charged with child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Neighbors in a quiet Westside neighborhood say they were woken up to sirens and commotion Monday morning.

“When we looked outside to see what was going on, the place was surrounded by a bunch of cop cars,” said a neighbor.

Officers were called to a home on Sheffield Place for an unresponsive three month old baby.

“My son on the way to school he told me that he saw somebody getting arrested,” said that neighbor that asked to remain anonymous.

According to a criminal complaint, Anthony Serna is the father of the three month old. He’s been charged with child abuse with great bodily harm.

In court, prosecutors said they were deeply disturbed after reading the arrest warrant. The criminal complaint said Serna told police the child’s eyes were rolling back in his head, so he told police he shook the baby to wake him up. He then said the baby began seizing.

Doctors at UNM Hospital found multiple brain bleeds, a cut in the baby’s mouth, and bruises to his back, face, eyes and arm. Police wrote in the complaint that Serna’s account of what happened didn’t match the child’s injuries.

“It’s very scary, very heartbreaking to know it’s our next door neighbor,” said the neighbor.

The complaint also states the child’s mother was interviewed, she told police the child was fine when she left for work that day.

Court records show Serna has two prior charges that were dismissed, one for domestic violence, the other an assault charge that involved putting a child in danger. He’s also had a restraining order against him from the three month’s old mother.

“As a mother, it… the first thing I said was please let the baby be okay, it hurts to see what people are capable of to children, children are innocent,” said the neighbor.

The complaint also states other children in the home claim they saw Serna on multiple occasions spanking the infant, and throwing him and flipping him in the air. Serna is held on no bond.