The Rothschillers: The identical UNM safeties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Jake and Kyle Rothschiller are identical twins that both play in the secondary for the Lobo football team. Jake, the younger brother by 45 minutes, has been at UNM for two seasons. He even garnered good playing time last season, as the now senior racked up 27 tackles.

Jake convinced his brother to come to UNM, as he was playing at Nevada.

“He got me here, I just wanted to follow in his footsteps and be with him one more time,” said UNM Safety Kyle Rothschiller.

“Yeah, I wanted him out here just because it’s fun to play with family. It’s always fun to play with family obviously. We have been split up for two years, and it’s just great to have him,” said UNM Safety Jake Rothschiller.

The two are only 5’7 but they pack a major punch. They play with a chip on their shoulder and a smart football mind. Their abilities have started to gain some good attention.

“Yeah they are physical, but a key thing is that most guys you know that are small get overlooked and sometimes those are actually your best players,” said UNM Safety Coach Charles McMillian.

“We have created a package to have both of them on the field, because they are very technique sound in what we are asking them to do,” McMillian added.

UNM will have their spring showcase on Saturday at University Stadium. The gates will open at 10:30 a.m. and the players will also be holding a youth clinic immediately after the practice is over.